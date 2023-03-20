(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey's southern province of Kahramanmaras on Monday, the Turkish Disaster and Management Authority (AFAD) said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) A 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey's southern province of Kahramanmaras on Monday, the Turkish Disaster and Management Authority (AFAD) said.

"A 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit the Ekinozu district in the Kahramanmaras province at 12:57 local time (09:57 GMT)," a statement read.

The epicenter was located at a depth of 15.3 kilometers (9.5 miles), the disaster management authority added.

No damage or casualties have been reported so far.

On February 6, two earthquakes of magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6 hit the south-eastern regions of Turkey at a nine-hour interval. The underground shocks followed by hundreds of aftershocks were felt in 11 Turkish provinces and in the neighboring states, with Syria being affected the most. On March 20, the AFAD head, Yunus Sezer, said that the death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey had exceeded 50,000.