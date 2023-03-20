UrduPoint.com

Magnitude 4.3 Earthquake Hits Turkey's Kahramanmaras Province - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Magnitude 4.3 Earthquake Hits Turkey's Kahramanmaras Province - Authorities

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey's southern province of Kahramanmaras on Monday, the Turkish Disaster and Management Authority (AFAD) said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) A 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey's southern province of Kahramanmaras on Monday, the Turkish Disaster and Management Authority (AFAD) said.

"A 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit the Ekinozu district in the Kahramanmaras province at 12:57 local time (09:57 GMT)," a statement read.

The epicenter was located at a depth of 15.3 kilometers (9.5 miles), the disaster management authority added.

No damage or casualties have been reported so far.

On February 6, two earthquakes of magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6 hit the south-eastern regions of Turkey at a nine-hour interval. The underground shocks followed by hundreds of aftershocks were felt in 11 Turkish provinces and in the neighboring states, with Syria being affected the most. On March 20, the AFAD head, Yunus Sezer, said that the death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey had exceeded 50,000.

Related Topics

Earthquake Syria Turkey Kahramanmaras February March From

Recent Stories

MBRU granted full institutional accreditation from ..

MBRU granted full institutional accreditation from Saudi Commission for Health S ..

25 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED1.7 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.7 bn in realty transactions Monday

25 minutes ago
 Noor Dubai Foundation launches campaign to promote ..

Noor Dubai Foundation launches campaign to promote early diagnosis of eye disord ..

25 minutes ago
 Department of Municipalities and Transport launche ..

Department of Municipalities and Transport launches Al Nalia app for safe mariti ..

25 minutes ago
 Putin Personally Congratulates Xi on His Re-electi ..

Putin Personally Congratulates Xi on His Re-election

4 minutes ago
 Marihub supports UAE’s Salmeen initiative

Marihub supports UAE’s Salmeen initiative

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.