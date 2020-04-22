A magnitude 4.3 earthquake jolted Turkey's Aegean region on Wednesday, according to the nation's disaster agency

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :A magnitude 4.3 earthquake jolted Turkey's Aegean region on Wednesday, according to the nation's disaster agency.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake struck off the coast of Datca in Turkey's southwestern province of Mugla at 9.05 a.m. local time (0605GMT).

The temblor occurred 9.3 kilometers (5.7 miles) below the surface. There were no immediate reports of casualties.