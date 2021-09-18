Magnitude 4.3 Earthquake Strikes Los Angeles County in California - US Geological Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) A 4.3 earthquake magnitude earthquake occurred next to the city of Carson in the Los Angeles County of California, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported on Saturday.

"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 4.3 - 1km ESE of Carson," the USGS tweeted.

No damage has been reported so far, Carson authorities and California emergency services said on Twitter account Ready Carson, adding that "normal safety flaring" was taking place at the city's large crude oil refinery "with no danger to the public."

The earthquake was recorded at 7:58 p.m. on Friday local time (02:58 GMT). The epicenter was located about 25 kilometers (15 miles) south of Carson at the depth of 15 kilometers. Its magnitude was originally estimated at 4.4 and then downgraded to 4.3.