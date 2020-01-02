UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 4.4 Quake Strikes Off Russia's Kamchatka Coast - Emergencies Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 27 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 11:00 AM

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake has occurred near the coast of the Kamchatka peninsula, Russia's easternmost region, the local branch of the Emergencies Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) A magnitude 4.4 earthquake has occurred near the coast of the Kamchatka peninsula, Russia's easternmost region, the local branch of the Emergencies Ministry said on Thursday.

This is already the third quake to hit near Kamchatka over the past days.

Two others with 5.5 and 5.6 magnitudes occurred on Wednesday and Tuesday.

According to the ministry's data, the new quake occurred at a 40-mile-deep epicenter, some 41 miles from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky with a population of 181,000.

