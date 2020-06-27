(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) A 4.5-magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of France's westernmost Finistere region in the Atlantic Ocean in the early hours of Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.

According to the EMSC website, the quake occurred at 10:59 a.m. (08:59 GMT) some 81 kilometers (50 miles) southwest from the coastal Finistere town of Plogoff with an epicenter at 2-kilometer depth.

There have been no reports on casualties or damage at this point.