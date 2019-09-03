UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 4.5 Earthquake Strikes Off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula - Geophysical Service

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 42 seconds ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 04:10 AM

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, September 3 (Sputnik) - A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck off the eastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East on Tuesday morning, the Geophysical Survey of the Russian academy of Sciences said.

"The epicenter was at a 43 km [27 miles] depth and 199 km to the southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy [city]. The magnitude was 4.5," the agency said.

The earthquake was not felt by local residents, the statement added.

