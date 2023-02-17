Magnitude 4.6 Earthquake Hits Eastern Taiwan - Central Weather Bureau

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) A 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit eastern Taiwan on Friday morning, according to Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau.

The earthquake occurred at 9:22 a.m. local time (01:22 GMT) at a depth of 18.

7 kilometers (11 miles), with the epicenter located in Hualien County on the east coast of Taiwan on the Pacific Ocean.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.

According to statistics, tremors in Hualien County are more frequent than in other parts of Taiwan. In February 2018, a powerful 6.5 magnitude earthquake killed 16 people and injured 285 more.