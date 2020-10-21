UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 4.6 Earthquake Hits Southwest China - Earthquake Networks Center

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 12:48 PM

Magnitude 4.6 Earthquake Hits Southwest China - Earthquake Networks Center

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 has been recorded in the Chinese southwestern Sichuan province, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 has been recorded in the Chinese southwestern Sichuan province, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said on Wednesday.

According to the CENC's data, the earthquake occurred at 04:04 GMT near Mianyang city of Sichuan province.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 17 kilometers (10,5 miles).

Related Topics

Earthquake China Mianyang

Recent Stories

Ex-Lebanese PM Siniora pays tribute to ‘former r ..

18 minutes ago

Armenian Foreign Minister to Discuss Karabakh Ceas ..

10 seconds ago

Sindh CM summons meeting of senior police official ..

22 minutes ago

Large-Scale Air Defense Exercises Get Underway in ..

12 seconds ago

CPJ slams Indian authorities for closing prominent ..

15 seconds ago

Iberdrola buys US utility PNM Resources for $4.3 b ..

16 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.