Magnitude 4.6 Earthquake Hits Southwest China - Earthquake Networks Center

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 has been recorded in the Chinese southwestern Sichuan province, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said on Wednesday.
According to the CENC's data, the earthquake occurred at 04:04 GMT near Mianyang city of Sichuan province.
The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 17 kilometers (10,5 miles).