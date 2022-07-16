Magnitude 4.6 Earthquake Registered Near Kuril Islands - EMERCOM

(@FahadShabbir)

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) SAKHALINSK, Russia, July 16 (Sputnik) - A 4.6 magnitude earthquake has been recorded off the coast of Russia's Kuril islands on Saturday, the regional office of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) said.

"On July 16 at 10:02 a.m. local time (23:02 GMT on Friday) an earthquake was registered 99 kilometers (61.5 miles) east of the Malokurilskoye village on the island of Shikotan. Magnitude of the seismic event was 4.6, at a depth of 40 km," the statement said.

According to EMERCOM, no aftershocks were observed in the Sakhalin Region.

There is no information about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake.

The Kuril Islands are located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire, which is regularly affected by powerful earthquakes. On November 5, 1952, the 9.0 magnitude earthquake triggered a huge tsunami that devastated the town of Severo-Kurilsk, leaving more than 2,300 people killed.