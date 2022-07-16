UrduPoint.com

Magnitude 4.6 Earthquake Registered Near Kuril Islands - EMERCOM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 16, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Magnitude 4.6 Earthquake Registered Near Kuril Islands - EMERCOM

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) SAKHALINSK, Russia, July 16 (Sputnik) - A 4.6 magnitude earthquake has been recorded off the coast of Russia's Kuril islands on Saturday, the regional office of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) said.

"On July 16 at 10:02 a.m. local time (23:02 GMT on Friday) an earthquake was registered 99 kilometers (61.5 miles) east of the Malokurilskoye village on the island of Shikotan. Magnitude of the seismic event was 4.6, at a depth of 40 km," the statement said.

According to EMERCOM, no aftershocks were observed in the Sakhalin Region.

There is no information about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake.

The Kuril Islands are located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire, which is regularly affected by powerful earthquakes. On November 5, 1952, the 9.0 magnitude earthquake triggered a huge tsunami that devastated the town of Severo-Kurilsk, leaving more than 2,300 people killed.

Related Topics

Tsunami Fire Earthquake Russia July November Event

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th July 2022

1 hour ago
 US Provides Information to Ukraine They Use Across ..

US Provides Information to Ukraine They Use Across Battlefield - Defense Officia ..

10 hours ago
 Head of Libya's National Oil Corporation Announces ..

Head of Libya's National Oil Corporation Announces Lifting of Force Majeure at A ..

10 hours ago
 US Would See Russia Coming to Table for Talks With ..

US Would See Russia Coming to Table for Talks With Ukraine as a Positive Step - ..

10 hours ago
 Govt transferring maximum relief to masses: Musadi ..

Govt transferring maximum relief to masses: Musadiq

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.