UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 4.6 Earthquake Registered Near Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula - Seismologists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 09:10 AM

Magnitude 4.6 Earthquake Registered Near Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula - Seismologists

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, January 24 (Sputnik) - A 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck off the eastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East on Friday, the regional branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian academy of Sciences (GS RAS) told Sputnik.

"The epicenter of the earthquake with a 4.6 magnitude was located at the depth of 132 kilometers [over 82 miles], 114 kilometers southeast of the village of Milkovo and 150 kilometers northwest of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky," a GS RAS spokesperson said.

According to the current information, local residents did not feel the earthquake, and there is no damage or casualties caused by the tremor. No tsunami alert has been declared.

Kamchatka is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from earthquakes. The eastern coast of the peninsula lies along the border of three tectonic plates - Okhotsk, Pacific and North American ones - with the latter two moving toward the first one, which increases the seismic activity in the region.

Related Topics

Tsunami Fire Earthquake Russia Alert Okhotsk January Border From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

2 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

3 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

3 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

3 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.