MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) A magnitude 4.6 earthquake hit the Indian state of Haryana with the tremor felt across the Delhi Capital Region, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said on Friday.

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.

6 on the Richter Scale hit 16 km ESE of Rohtak in the Indian state of Haryana at 21:08 hours [15:38 GMT] today," the NCS said in a statement.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 3 kilometers (1.9 miles).

No damage and injuries have been reported so far.