Magnitude 4.7 Earthquake Hits Eastern Turkey - EMSC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) A 4.7-magnitude earthquake has occurred in eastern Turkey, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake occurred at a depth of about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) at 03:36 GMT on Sunday, about 29 kilometers south of the city of Elazig, located in the Eastern Anatolia region of Turkey, EMSC said.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.