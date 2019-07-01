PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) KAMCHATSKY, July 1 (Sputnik) - A magnitude 4.7 earthquake has been registered off the coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, the regional branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian academy of Sciences told Sputnik.

"The magnitude 4.

7 earthquake occurred on Monday noon off the east coast of Kamchatka. Its epicenter was located at the depth of over 43 kilometers [26.7 miles] and 95 kilometers to the east of the Ust-Kamchatsk settlement," a service's representative said.

The representative added that the energy class of the earthquake was 10.8.

According to the preliminary data, the earthquake has not been felt in local settlements.