YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck on Wednesday near the southern Kuril Islands, the Sakhalin branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian academy of Sciences told Sputnik.

"A magnitude 4.7 earthquake was registered on Wednesday, at 1:36 a.m. local time [14:36 GMT on Tuesday].

Its epicenter was located ... 58 kilometers [36 miles] to the southeast of Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the administrative center, [located] on the Kunashir Island. The seismic center was located at the depth of 96 kilometers," head of the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk seismic station Elena Semenova said.

According to Semenova, the residents of the Yuzhno-Kurilsk and Malokurilskoye had felt the tremors.