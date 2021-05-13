Magnitude 4.7 Earthquake Occurs in Southwest China

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 took place in the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said on Thursday.

The tremors were registered in the morning hours in Shidian County in the city of Baoshan. The epicenter was at the depth of eight kilometers (4.9 miles).

No destruction or casualties were reported.