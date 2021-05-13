UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 4.7 Earthquake Occurs In Southwest China

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 12:40 PM

Magnitude 4.7 Earthquake Occurs in Southwest China

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 took place in the southwestern Chinese province of Yunnan, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said on Thursday.

The tremors were registered in the morning hours in Shidian County in the city of Baoshan. The epicenter was at the depth of eight kilometers (4.9 miles).

No destruction or casualties were reported.

Related Topics

Earthquake China Baoshan

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ajman performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

11 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

56 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

2 hours ago

India reports 362,727 new coronavirus infections

2 hours ago

Local Press: On Eid, the UAE’s ethos of giving i ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.