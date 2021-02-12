PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, February 12 (Sputnik) - A 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck off the western coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East on Friday, the regional branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian academy of Sciences (GS RAS) told Sputnik.

The tremor was registered at 9:09 a.m. local time (21:09 GMT on Thursday), 164 kilometers (over 100 miles) northeast of the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. The epicenter was located at a depth of 40 kilometers.

"The earthquake has not been felt [by local residents]," a spokesperson for the regional department of the Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.

Kamchatka is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from earthquakes. The eastern coast of the peninsula lies along the border of three tectonic plates - Okhotsk, Pacific and North American ones - with the latter two moving toward the first one, which increases the seismic activity in the region.