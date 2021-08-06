(@FahadShabbir)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, August 6 (Sputnik) - A 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck off the eastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East on Friday, the regional branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian academy of Sciences (GS RAS) told Sputnik.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 41 kilometers (25 miles), 138 kilometers of the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

There are no reports about victims or damages caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.

Kamchatka is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from earthquakes. The eastern coast of the peninsula lies along the border of three tectonic plates - Okhotsk, Pacific and North American ones - with the latter two moving toward the first one, which increases the seismic activity in the region.