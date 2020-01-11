Magnitude 4.7 Earthquake Strikes Near Istanbul - Turkish Emergency Service

An magnitude 4.7 earthquake has struck near Istanbul with its epicenter in the district of Silivri, Istanbul Province, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) An magnitude 4.7 earthquake has struck near Istanbul with its epicenter in the district of Silivri, Istanbul Province, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said Saturday.

"A magnitude 4.

7 earthquake took place at 16:37 pm [13:37 GMT] in the Marmara Sea region with its epicenter in the Marmara Sea in the area of the city of Silivri," the emergencies service said.

Local media reported that tremors were felt all across Turkey's largest city. There have been no reports of injuries or destruction.