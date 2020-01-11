UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 4.7 Earthquake Strikes Near Istanbul - Turkish Emergency Service

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 07:29 PM

Magnitude 4.7 Earthquake Strikes Near Istanbul - Turkish Emergency Service

An magnitude 4.7 earthquake has struck near Istanbul with its epicenter in the district of Silivri, Istanbul Province, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) An magnitude 4.7 earthquake has struck near Istanbul with its epicenter in the district of Silivri, Istanbul Province, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said Saturday.

"A magnitude 4.

7 earthquake took place at 16:37 pm [13:37 GMT] in the Marmara Sea region with its epicenter in the Marmara Sea in the area of the city of Silivri," the emergencies service said.

Local media reported that tremors were felt all across Turkey's largest city. There have been no reports of injuries or destruction.

Related Topics

Earthquake Turkey Istanbul Media All

Recent Stories

UAE is a global role model in sustainable developm ..

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Saturday 11 Jan 2020

2 minutes ago

Implementation of second phase of FTA with China w ..

15 minutes ago

Turkey Expects Russia to Ensure Ceasefire Implemen ..

2 minutes ago

'Exercise can prevent backache, spinal diseases'

2 minutes ago

Firdous Ashiq says across the board accountability ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.