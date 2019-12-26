UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 4.9 Earthquake Registered Near Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula - Seismologists

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 05:00 AM

Magnitude 4.9 Earthquake Registered Near Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula - Seismologists

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, December 26 (Sputnik) - A 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East on Thursday, the regional branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian academy of Sciences (GS RAS) told Sputnik.

"The epicenter was located at the depth of 23 kilometers [over 14 miles], 76 kilometers south of the Ust-Kamchatsk settlement. The seismic incident had a 4.9 magnitude," a GS RAS spokesperson said.

According to the current information, local residents did not feel the earthquake, and there has been no damage or casualties caused by the tremor.

No tsunami alert has been declared.

Kamchatka is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from earthquakes. The eastern coast of the peninsula lies along the border of three tectonic plates - Okhotsk, Pacific and North American ones - with the latter two moving toward the first one, which increases the seismic activity in the region.

Related Topics

Tsunami Fire Earthquake Russia Alert Okhotsk December Border From

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends Sheikh Mohamed bin Za ..

3 hours ago

Artistic endeavours complement creative scene in U ..

3 hours ago

Al Shafaar chairs second meeting of Joint Higher C ..

3 hours ago

Afghanistan's Vice Presidential Candidate Claims 1 ..

5 hours ago

Israeli Man Dies of Stabbing Wounds in Southern Je ..

5 hours ago

NATO-Russia Council Could Be Used to Discuss Missi ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.