Magnitude 4.9 Earthquake Registered Near Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula - Seismologists

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 11:30 AM

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, February 25 (Sputnik) - A magnitude 4.9 earthquake was registered on Tuesday near the eastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East, a spokesperson for the regional branch of the Geophysical Center of the Russian academy of Sciences told Sputnik.

The earthquake occurred in the Kronotsky Bay.

"The epicenter of the magnitude 4.9 earthquake was located at the depth of 18 kilometers [11.18 miles], 169 kilometers to the south-east of the Milkovo village in Kamchatka Krai's Milkovo region," the spokesperson said.

Local residents have not felt the earthquake, according to the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

