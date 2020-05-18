PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) KAMCHATSKY, May 18 (Sputnik) - A 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck off the eastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East on Monday, the regional branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian academy of Sciences (GS RAS) told Sputnik.

"The 4.9 magnitude seismic event took place in the early hours of Monday local time. Its epicenter was located in the Pacific Ocean at the depth of about 25 kilometers [over 15 miles], 130 kilometers [80 miles] southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky," a GS RAS spokesperson said.

Local residents did not feel the earthquake, and there is no damage or casualties caused by the tremor, according to the local department of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies.

Kamchatka is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from earthquakes. The eastern coast of the peninsula lies along the border of three tectonic plates - Okhotsk, Pacific and North American ones - with the latter two moving toward the first one, which increases the seismic activity in the region.