Magnitude 4.9 Earthquake Strikes Off Tonga Coast - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) A 4.9 magnitude earthquake was registered off the coast of the Polynesian kingdom of Tonga in the southern part of the Pacific Ocean, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was registered at 04:48 GMT with the epicenter located at the depth of 56.5 kilometers (35 miles).

There have been no immediate reports about damage or casualties due to the earthquake and no tsunami threat has been reported.