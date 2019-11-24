UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 4.9 Earthquake Strikes Off Tonga Coast - US Geological Survey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 11:10 AM

Magnitude 4.9 Earthquake Strikes Off Tonga Coast - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) A 4.9 magnitude earthquake was registered off the coast of the Polynesian kingdom of Tonga in the southern part of the Pacific Ocean, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was registered at 04:48 GMT with the epicenter located at the depth of 56.5 kilometers (35 miles).

There have been no immediate reports about damage or casualties due to the earthquake and no tsunami threat has been reported.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Tonga

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 24, 2019 in Pakistan

56 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE has made great strides in preserv ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French Minister of Arme ..

11 hours ago

East Africa storms kill 39 in Kenya and Tanzania

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of Brazilia ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.