Magnitude 4.9 Quake Registered Near Russia's Komandorskiye Islands - Seismologists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 03:50 AM

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) KAMCHATSKY, June 19 (Sputnik) - A magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck off the coast of the Komandorskiye Islands in the Russian Far East on Wednesday, the regional branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian academy of Sciences (GS RAS) told Sputnik.

"A seismic incident of magnitude 4.9 took place in the waters of the Pacific Ocean.

Its epicenter was located at the depth of 47.1 kilometers [29 miles], 75 kilometers to the west of the Nikolskoye settlement of the Aleutsky district of the Kamchatka Territory (Bering Island, the Komandorskiye Islands)," the spokesperson said.

According to the current information, local residents did not feel the earthquake, and there has been no damage or casualties caused by it. No tsunami alert has been issued.

