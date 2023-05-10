TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) A 5-magnitude earthquake struck in the waters of Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture on Wednesday morning, the data of the Japan Meteorological Agency showed on Wednesday.

According to the agency, the origin of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

There was no tsunami threat in the region, the agency said.

The maximum seismic intensity of the earthquake was four on Japan's 7-grade scale.

The earthquake occurred in the same area that was hit by a powerful 6.30-magnitude earthquake last week. The epicenter of the earthquake was also at a depth of 10 kilometers then.