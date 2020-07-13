BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) A magnitude 5.0 earthquake hit China's north-western Xinjiang autonomous territory on Monday, the country's Earthquake Administration said.

The tremors were recorded at 9.28 a.m. local time (01:28 GMT). The epicenter was located at a depth of 15 kilometers (9.32 miles).

There have not been any reports about damage or injuries caused by the earthquake so far.