Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Hits China's Xinjiang Autonomous Region - Seismologists
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 10:40 AM
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) A magnitude 5.0 earthquake hit China's north-western Xinjiang autonomous territory on Monday, the country's Earthquake Administration said.
The tremors were recorded at 9.28 a.m. local time (01:28 GMT). The epicenter was located at a depth of 15 kilometers (9.32 miles).
There have not been any reports about damage or injuries caused by the earthquake so far.