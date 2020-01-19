Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Hits Greek Island of Kefalonia - Seismologists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) A magnitude 5.0 earthquake has struck the Greek island of Kefalonia in the early hours of Sunday morning, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported.

According to the EMSC, the earthquake struck at 02:52 CET (01:52 GMT) and the epicenter was identified to be 6 kilometers (3.

7 miles) from the village of Valsamata, on the Ionian island of Kefalonia. The depth of the earthquake was 3.1 miles.

There have been no immediate reports about casualties or material damage caused by the earthquake.