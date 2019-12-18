UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Hits Southern Japan - Meteorological Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 06:40 AM

Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Hits Southern Japan - Meteorological Agency

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) A 5.0 magnitude earthquake hit on Wednesday southern Japan's Kagoshima prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The tremor was registered at a depth of 25 miles, while the epicenter of the earthquake was located in the area of Amami archipelago close to Okinawa.

The tremors were measured at up to four of the Japanese seven-point seismic intensity scale.

There have been no reports about victims and damages caused by the quake. No tsunami alert has been issued.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Alert Kagoshima Japan

Recent Stories

JIAT Team in Yemen refutes allegations by internat ..

5 hours ago

Mubadala unveils World Tennis Championship trophy

7 hours ago

UAE Ambassador attends Italian President&#039;s Ne ..

7 hours ago

UAE, US joint military exercise &#039;Iron Union 1 ..

7 hours ago

President confers Order of Independence on Singapo ..

8 hours ago

Khalifa receives Nicaraguan President&#039;s lette ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.