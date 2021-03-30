UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Recorded In Pacific Ocean Near Russia's Kamchatka - Seismologists

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 01:50 AM

Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Recorded in Pacific Ocean Near Russia's Kamchatka - Seismologists

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, March 29 (Sputnik) - A 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the eastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East, the regional branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian academy of Sciences said on Monday.

The tremor was registered 175 kilometers (108 miles) of the settlement of Ust-Kamchatsk.

Kamchatka is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and is regularly hit by earthquakes. The eastern coast of the peninsula lies along the border of three tectonic plates - Okhotsk, Pacific and North American ones - with the latter two moving toward the first one, which increases the seismic activity in the region.

