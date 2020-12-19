UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Registered Near Alaska - US Geological Survey

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 07:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) A 5.0 magnitude earthquake occurred on Saturday near the coast of the US state of Alaska, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The tremor was registered at 00:10 GMT, with the epicenter located 91 kilometers (56.5 miles) northwest of the small town of Sand Point, the Aleutian Islands, at a depth of 35.2 kilometers.

There have been no immediate reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake.

Alaska and the Aleutian Islands are located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and, therefore, regularly experience powerful earthquakes. On March 27, 1964, the 9.2 magnitude Great Alaskan earthquake devastated a number of settlements, including the state's biggest city of Anchorage, leaving 131 people killed.

More Stories From World

