Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Registered Near Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula - Seismologists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 05:10 AM

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) A 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the eastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East on Friday, the regional branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian academy of Sciences (GS RAS) told Sputnik.

The tremor was registered 99 kilometers (over 60 miles) of the settlement of Ust-Kamchatsk. The epicenter was located at a depth of 43 kilometers.

"The seismic event has not been felt in residential areas, no tsunami alert has been declared," a spokesperson for the regional department of the Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.

Kamchatka is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from earthquakes. The eastern coast of the peninsula lies along the border of three tectonic plates - Okhotsk, Pacific and North American ones - with the latter two moving toward the first one, which increases the seismic activity in the region.

