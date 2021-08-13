UrduPoint.com

Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Registered Near Russia's Kemerovo - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) A 5.0 magnitude earthquake has been registered not far from the Russian Siberian city of Kemerovo, the US Geological Survey said.

The tremor was recorded 125 kilometers (77 miles) northwest of Kemerovo at 20:41 GMT on Thursday, with the epicenter located at the depth of 14.8 kilometers.

There no reports about any damage or victims caused by the earthquake.

