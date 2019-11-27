Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Strikes 127 Miles Northeast of Tonga - US Geological Survey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) A 5.0 magnitude earthquake was registered on Wednesday 205 kilometers (127 miles) northeast of the Polynesian kingdom of Tonga in the southern part of the Pacific Ocean, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake was registered at 02:27 GMT with the epicenter located at the depth of 10 kilometers.

There have been no immediate reports about damage or casualties due to the earthquake and no tsunami threat has been reported.