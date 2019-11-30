UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Strikes Western Iran's Masjed Soleyman Province - USGS

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 09:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) A 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck western Iran's Masjed Soleyman province, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake was registered at 17:20 GMT on Friday 47 kilometers (29 miles) east of the city of Masjed Soleyman and the epicenter located at the depth of 10 kilometers.

There have been no immediate reports about damage or casualties due to the earthquake and no tsunami threat has been reported.

More Stories From World

