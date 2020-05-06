UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 5.0 Quake Hits Chinese Border With Kyrgyzstan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 07:27 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) A 5.0-magnitude earthquake on Wednesday struck the Ulugqat County located in northwestern China near border with Kyrgyzstan, the national seismology administration said.

The shallow quake hit the sparsely populated region at 6:51 p.m. local time (10:51 GMT). There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

