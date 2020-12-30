UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Hits Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture Near Tokyo- Meteorological Agency

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 11:00 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) A magnitude 5.1 earthquake on Wednesday hit Japan's Ibaraki prefecture not far from Tokyo, the country's meteorological agency said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located in northern Ibaraki at a depth of 60 kilometers (37 miles).

The intensity of the aftershocks reached four scores under Japan's seven-score scale.

No tsunami alert has been declared. There is also no information about any damages and victims caused by the earthquake.

There were no abnormal situations in connection with the earthquake at the Tokai-2, Fukushima-1 and Fukushima-2 nuclear power plants (NPPs), NHK broadcaster reported, citing operators of the NPPs.

