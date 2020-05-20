Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Hits Nicaragua - Seismologists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was registered on Wednesday off Nicaragua's coast, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported.

According to the EMSC, the earthquake was recorded at 03:30 GMT. The epicenter was located 78 kilometers (48 miles) to the south-west of Nicaragua's capital of Managua, at a depth of 60 kilometers.

Media reports say the earthquake has caused several buildings in Managua to shake.