MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was registered on Tuesday in the waters near Taiwan, according to the Central Weather Bureau of the island.

The tremors were recorded at 7:17 local time (23:17 Monday GMT) in the sea area east of the coast of Hualien County.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at the depth of 18 km (around 11 miles).

No casualties or damage from the quake have been reported.

Before the Tuesday earthquake, the Central Weather Bureau recorded a magnitude 6.0 quake, which shook the same region on Monday.

Hualien County is known to be regularly hit by earthquakes. In 2018, a devastating quake of magnitude 6.4 rocked the area, killing 17 people and injuring 285 others.