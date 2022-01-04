UrduPoint.com

Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Hits Off Taiwan's Coast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Hits Off Taiwan's Coast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was registered on Tuesday in the waters near Taiwan, according to the Central Weather Bureau of the island.

The tremors were recorded at 7:17 local time (23:17 Monday GMT) in the sea area east of the coast of Hualien County.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at the depth of 18 km (around 11 miles).

No casualties or damage from the quake have been reported.

Before the Tuesday earthquake, the Central Weather Bureau recorded a magnitude 6.0 quake, which shook the same region on Monday.

Hualien County is known to be regularly hit by earthquakes. In 2018, a devastating quake of magnitude 6.4 rocked the area, killing 17 people and injuring 285 others.

Related Topics

Weather Earthquake Hualien Same 2018 From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th January 2022

2 hours ago
 Turkmen Border Guards Fire at Taliban Troops - Rep ..

Turkmen Border Guards Fire at Taliban Troops - Reports

10 hours ago
 Hindu pilgrims appreciate arrangements made at Kat ..

Hindu pilgrims appreciate arrangements made at Katas Raj Temple

10 hours ago
 US Speedskating to Hold Olympic Team Trials Withou ..

US Speedskating to Hold Olympic Team Trials Without Spectators as COVID-19 Preca ..

10 hours ago
 Census vital for providing policy base line: Chair ..

Census vital for providing policy base line: Chairman BRA

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.