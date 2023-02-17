UrduPoint.com

Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Hits Turkey's Hatay Province

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2023 | 01:50 AM

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) A magnitude 5.1 earthquake occurred on Friday night in the Turkish province of Hatay, Turkish seismologists said.

According to Turkey's disaster management authority AFAD, the source of the earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 laid in the sea at a depth of nine kilometers, five kilometers away from the coast.

Residents of the province felt tremors.

Several buildings, which were damaged after the February 6 earthquake, collapsed, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes occurred on February 6 with an interval of nine hours in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey. The tremors, followed by thousands of aftershocks, were felt in 10 provinces of the country and neighboring states, of which Syria suffered the most. According to the latest data, more than 36,000 people died as a result of the disaster, more than 108,000 were injured.

