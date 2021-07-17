UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Occurs In Japan's Seto Inland Sea - Seismologists

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 07:14 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) A magnitude 5.1 earthquake has occurred in Japan's Seto Inland Sea, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on Saturday.

The earthquake occurred at 8:50 p.m. local time (11:50 GMT) with its epicenter located at the depth of 49.

7 miles, according to the agency.

Tremors with a level of seismic intensity up to four have been reported in the prefectures of Yamaguchi, Oita and Ehime.

The agency added that the earthquake did not pose any risk of a tsunami. There has been no information about any damage or casualties.

