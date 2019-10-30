UrduPoint.com
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, October 30 (Sputnik) - A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East on Wednesday, the regional branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian academy of Sciences (GS RAS) told Sputnik.

"The epicenter was located at the depth of 54 kilometers [over 33 miles], 120 kilometers east of the Ust-Kamchatsk settlement, which lies in the eastern coast of the peninsula. The seismic incident had a 5.1 magnitude," a GS RAS spokesperson said.

According to the current information, local residents did not feel the earthquake, and there has been no damage or casualties caused by it. No tsunami alert has been issued.

Kamchatka is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from earthquakes. The eastern coast of the peninsula lies along the border of three tectonic plates - Okhotsk, Pacific and North American ones - with the latter two moving toward the first one, which increases the seismic activity in the region.

