Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Registered Near Tehran - Seismologists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) A 5.1 magnitude earthquake was registered at 0:48 on Friday (20:18 GMT on Thursday) near the border of two Iranian provinces, Tehran and Mazandaran, the Iranian Seismological Center said.

The epicenter of the quake was located at a depth of seven kilometers (over four miles).

A Sputnik correspondent in Tehran felt a slight tremor, without seeing any impact on the Iranian capital.

Iran is located in a seismically active zone as lies along the border between the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates and often suffers from powerful earthquakes. The deadliest earthquake in the country's history occurred in 856 AD, killing some 200,000 people.