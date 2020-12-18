UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Strikes Japanese Island Of Toshima - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Strikes Japanese Island of Toshima - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 struck the Japanese island of Toshima, near the Izu Peninsula, media reported on Friday.

According to the NHK broadcaster, the quake occurred at 6:09 p.m ( 9:09 GMT), however, the focus was extremely shallow. Japan's Meteorological Agency estimated the magnitude at 5.1.

Tremors with a level of seismic intensity up to four have been reported in Niijima Island, which is one of the Izu Seven Islands group and is located south of Tokyo, and three on the islands of Izu Oshima and Shikine on the Japanese seven-point seismic intensity scale. Less intense jolts were reported near central Tokyo and the surrounding areas.

There is no tsunami threat. Information about casualties and destruction has not yet been reported.

