Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Strikes Northeastern Iran - US Seismologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) A magnitude 5.1 earthquake has hit northeastern Iran near the border with Turkmenistan, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Monday.

The tremor was registered at 04:02 GMT 38 kilometers (24 miles) northeast of the Iranian city of Quchan, with the epicenter located at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There have been no reports yet about possible casualties or damages in the aftermath of the earthquake.