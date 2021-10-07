UrduPoint.com

Magnitude 5.1 Hits Southern Croatia - European-Mediterranean Seismological Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 02:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) A 5.1 magnitude earthquake has struck the southern part of Croatia, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.

The tremor was registered at 19:57 GMT, 40 kilometers (around 25 miles) northeast of the city of Split. The epicenter was located at a depth of 5 kilometers.

There is no information about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake.

