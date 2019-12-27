UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 5.1 Quake Registered Some 30 Miles From Iran's Bushehr NPP -US Geological Survey

Fri 27th December 2019 | 07:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) A 5.1 magnitude earthquake was registered on Friday in southwestern Iran, some 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the Bushehr nuclear power plant, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

According to the USGS, the epicenter of the earthquake was recorded at 01:53 GMT and located at the depth of 38.3 kilometers.

