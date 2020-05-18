TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit on Monday the north-east of Japan's largest island of Honshu, the country's central meteorological agency said.

No damage and injuries were reported, and no tsunami warning was issued.

According to the agency, the epicenter of the earthquake was located off the coast of Miyagi prefecture, at a depth of around 50 kilometers (31 miles).

The intensity of the aftershocks reached four scores under Japan's seven-score scale.

People living in Iwate and Fukushima prefectures also felt the earthquake.