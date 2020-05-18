UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake Hits North-East Of Japan's Honshu Island - Meteorological Agency

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 11:40 AM

Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake Hits North-East of Japan's Honshu Island - Meteorological Agency

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit on Monday the north-east of Japan's largest island of Honshu, the country's central meteorological agency said.

No damage and injuries were reported, and no tsunami warning was issued.

According to the agency, the epicenter of the earthquake was located off the coast of Miyagi prefecture, at a depth of around 50 kilometers (31 miles).

The intensity of the aftershocks reached four scores under Japan's seven-score scale.

People living in Iwate and Fukushima prefectures also felt the earthquake.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Fukushima Japan

Recent Stories

OIC Islamic Solidarity Fund Delivers First Tranche ..

10 minutes ago

PM to launch Ehsas Emergency Cash Program for jobl ..

27 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 18 May 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Asian equities climb as countries slowly reopen

2 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks open higher despite weak growth data

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.