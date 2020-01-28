UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake Hits Off Russia's Southern Kuril Islands - Seismologist

Tue 28th January 2020 | 08:30 AM

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) SAKHALINSK, January 28 (Sputnik) - A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck on Tuesday near the southern Kuril Islands, the Sakhalin branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian academy of Sciences told Sputnik.

"A magnitude 5.2 earthquake was registered on Tuesday, at 12:36 p.m. local time [01:36 GMT]. Its epicenter was located ... 50 kilometers [31 miles] to the southeast of Yuzhno-Kurilsk, the administrative center, [located] on the Kunashir Island. The seismic center was located at the depth of 79 kilometers [49 miles]," head of the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk seismic station Elena Semenova said.

According to Semenova, the residents of the Yuzhno-Kurilsk and Malokurilskoye had felt the tremors.

Around the same time, the Japan Meteorological Agency reported a magnitude 5.4 earthquake hitting the coast of the Japanese city of Nemuro in Hokkaido.

The seismic center was at the depth of 100 kilometers (62 miles). The tremors were measured at up to four of the Japanese seven-point seismic intensity scale.

There have been no reports about victims and damages caused by both quakes. No tsunami alerts have been issued.

