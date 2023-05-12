UrduPoint.com

Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake In Japan's Chiba Prefecture Injures 8 People - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake in Japan's Chiba Prefecture Injures 8 People - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Eight people were injured in Chiba Prefecture near Japan's capital Tokyo on Thursday morning as a result of a powerful 5.2-magnitude earthquake, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported.

The earthquake occurred at 4:16 a.m. local time on Thursday (19:16 GMT on Wednesday). The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 40 kilometers (25 miles). The maximum seismic intensity of the earthquake was five on Japan's 7-grade scale.

Initially, the magnitude of the earthquake was determined to be 5.4 but was later lowered to 5.2. No tsunami warning was issued.

The movement of trains had been temporarily suspended, and elevators in buildings had been stopped due to the earthquake. Three people had been earlier reported to be injured in the earthquake.

The Russian Embassy in Japan has told Sputnik that it "had not received any complaints in connection with the earthquake" from Russians living in the region.

Related Topics

Injured Tsunami Earthquake Russia Tokyo Japan From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2023

23 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th May 2023

28 minutes ago
 Arts can&#039;t be a side curriculum anymore for ..

Arts can&#039;t be a side curriculum anymore for today’s school children, say ..

8 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends King Charles III&#039;s ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends King Charles III&#039;s Coronation reception hosted b ..

9 hours ago
 UAE President, French President hold talks to furt ..

UAE President, French President hold talks to further strengthen strategic partn ..

9 hours ago
 UAE spearheading pragmatic, realistic approach to ..

UAE spearheading pragmatic, realistic approach to decarbonization: Minister

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.