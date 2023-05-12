(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Eight people were injured in Chiba Prefecture near Japan's capital Tokyo on Thursday morning as a result of a powerful 5.2-magnitude earthquake, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported.

The earthquake occurred at 4:16 a.m. local time on Thursday (19:16 GMT on Wednesday). The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 40 kilometers (25 miles). The maximum seismic intensity of the earthquake was five on Japan's 7-grade scale.

Initially, the magnitude of the earthquake was determined to be 5.4 but was later lowered to 5.2. No tsunami warning was issued.

The movement of trains had been temporarily suspended, and elevators in buildings had been stopped due to the earthquake. Three people had been earlier reported to be injured in the earthquake.

The Russian Embassy in Japan has told Sputnik that it "had not received any complaints in connection with the earthquake" from Russians living in the region.