TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) A 5.2 magnitude earthquake has occurred in southwestern Iran on Sunday, the Iranian Seismological Center said.

The earthquake was registered at 09:11 GMT with its epicenter located 9.3 miles off the city of Gachsaran, in the Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province.

The focus of the quake was registered at a depth of 6.2 miles.