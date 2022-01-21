UrduPoint.com

Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake Registered Near Southern Kuril Islands - Seismologists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2022 | 08:10 AM

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) SAKHALINSK, Russia, January 21 (Sputnik) - A 5.2 magnitude earthquake was registered on Friday near Russia's Southern Kuril Islands, the regional branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian academy of Sciences (GS RAS) told Sputnik.

"The 5.

2 magnitude earthquake took place at 10:59 local time (23:59 GMT on Thursday) with the epicenter located 80 kilometers (about 50 miles) east of the Malokurilskoye village on the island of Shikotan at a depth of 60 kilometers," the geologists said.

There is no information about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.

The Kuril Islands are located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire, which is regularly affected by powerful earthquakes. On November 5, 1952, the 9.0 magnitude earthquake triggered a huge tsunami that devastated the town of Severo-Kurilsk, leaving more than 2,300 people killed.

